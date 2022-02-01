The draw for the fourth round - when Championship clubs enter the competition was also made this evening (Tuesday).

The third round tie against amateur opposition at South Leeds Stadium gives Hunslet a golden opportunity of progressing to the next stage, when they would visit Swinton or North Wales Crusaders.

Hunslet Club Parkside, the Yorkshire Cup holders and among the favourites for this year's Conference Premier Division crown, will be at home to second tier Sheffield Eagles in round four if they can produce an upset in the capital.

Two-time Cup winning coach Brian McDermott will take his Featherstone side to Halifax in round four. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Castleford-based Conference club Lock Lane - who pulled off a stunning upset at League One Oldham in round two - will be at home to Rochdale Hornets, with the winners playing host to Barrow in round four.

Championship title hopefuls Featherstone Rovers were drawn away to another club with promotion ambitions, Halifax Panthers, in the stand-out tie of the fourth round.

Batley Bulldogs will be at home to the winners of the third round clash between Royal Navy and Conference outfit York Acorn and Dewsbury Rams face a difficult task at their Championship rivals Workington Town.

Third round ties will be played on the weekend of February 12/13, with round four two weeks later.

Batley's Jonny Campbell in action against Halifax last weekend. Bulldogs will host either Royal Navy or York Acorn in Challenge Cup round four. Picture by James Hardisty.

Super League clubs enter the fray in round six, on the weekend of March 26-27.

Challenge Cup third round draw: Lock Lane v Rochdale Hornets, Royal Navy v York Acorn, London Skolars v Hunslet Club Parkside, Swinton v North Wales Crusaders, Rochdale Mayfield v Doncaster.

Challenge Cup fourth round draw: York City Knights v Newcastle Thunder, Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings, Lock Lane/Rochdale Hornets v Barrow Raiders, Batley Bulldogs v Royal Navy/York Acorn, London Broncos v Bradford Bulls, London Skolars/Hunslet Club Parkside v Sheffield Eagles, Swinton Lions/North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet/Siddal, Workington Twon v Dewsbury Rams, Roichdale Mayfield/Doncaster v Whitehaven.

