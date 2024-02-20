Catalans Dragons ace to miss Leeds Rhinos clash but teammate cleared to play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A disciplinary tribunal this evening (Tuesday) handed Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum a four-match ban after he was sent-off for a high tackle in last Saturday’s home win over Warrington Wolves. The former England man pleaded guilty, but challenged the E grade issued by the RFL’s match review panel.

The hearing found the grading to be correct and he was also fined £750. He will miss the game at AMT Headingley on Saturday, March 2, as well as this weekend’s visit to London Broncos and home meetings with Hull FC and Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But teammate Paul Seguier will be available for the trip to Rhinos, despite being handed a two-match penalty notice by the match review panel. He pleaded guilty to head contact, but successfully challenged the grading which was reduced from D to C. He was suspended for one game and fined £250.