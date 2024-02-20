Catalans Dragons ace to miss Leeds Rhinos clash but teammate cleared to play
A disciplinary tribunal this evening (Tuesday) handed Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum a four-match ban after he was sent-off for a high tackle in last Saturday’s home win over Warrington Wolves. The former England man pleaded guilty, but challenged the E grade issued by the RFL’s match review panel.
The hearing found the grading to be correct and he was also fined £750. He will miss the game at AMT Headingley on Saturday, March 2, as well as this weekend’s visit to London Broncos and home meetings with Hull FC and Castleford Tigers.
But teammate Paul Seguier will be available for the trip to Rhinos, despite being handed a two-match penalty notice by the match review panel. He pleaded guilty to head contact, but successfully challenged the grading which was reduced from D to C. He was suspended for one game and fined £250.
Tigers’ Liam Watts faces a hearing today after being charged with grade E head contact following his red card in last weekend’s defeat by Wigan Warriors.