Catalans Dragons 37 Castleford Tigers 16: Daryl Powell demands action to halt ‘cheating’

Castleford coach Daryl Powell has called on the Rugby Football League to clean up the game following this defeat to Catalans in Perpignan.

Powell was scathing as he accused Catalans of cheating and suggested his side would have to “cheat to combat the cheating”.

Julian Bousquet scored a pair of tries and Tony Gigot, Greg Bird, Matt Whitley and Sam Tomkins also crossed for the French side. Tomkins converted all six tries and Gigot added a drop goal.

Greg Eden scored twice for the Tigers, with Cory Aston also crossing.

But Powell is not happy with the state of the game and said: “I think there is a wider issue for the game at the moment.

“The amount of cheating in games is growing. Playing the ball into players on the floor, playing it at 100 miles an hour and we’re cheating to combat the cheating.

“It’s worse than football at the moment. I just think it’s disgraceful, they have to get a grip of it because I thought it was a shambles.

“I thought it was appalling. We’re saying if that’s the way it is we’re not going to get hurt by it all the time, we’ll do it ourselves.

“It has to be stamped out. They have to do something about it and the Rugby League have to act pretty quickly, I think.”