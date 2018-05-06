Winger Lo released by Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released winger Garry Lo at the request of his “representative” so he can focus on a “personal matter”.

The Papua New Guinea international, who has made just one appearance for the club – in their defeat at Wigan –, has requested his release from the Super League side with immediate effect.

In a short statement issued this morning, the Tigers confirmed they had agreed to release the player to “allow him to focus on a personal matter’.

The statement read: “Today the club received a request from Garry Lo’s representative to be released from his contract with the club to allow him to focus on a personal matter.

“The club has agreed to this. There will be no further comment from the club.”