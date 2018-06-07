Why move to Castleford Tigers was a ‘no-brainer’ for Quentin Laula-Togaga’e

NEW SIGNING Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e has revealed how Castleford Tigers snatched him from the grasp of their Betfred Super League rivals Salford Red Devils.

The former Samoan international – who has been named in Tigers’ initial 19-man squad for the first time for tomorrow’s game at Warrington Wolves – spent six seasons with Sheffield Eagles before joining Toronto Wolfpack last year.

He moved to Halifax in April and then signed for Tigers, on a deal until the end of this season, last week.

“I was originally supposed to go to Salford,” he revealed. “Salford showed a lot of interest on the Sunday after the Summer Bash.

“On the Wednesday my manager called me and guaranteed me that Salford had come in and wanted me to start training on Friday.

“I was happy to be playing in Super League, but he rang me about 10 minutes later and said Cas have just come in out of nowhere and they want you to start training tomorrow!

“I was like ‘let’s choose Cas’. That was a no-brainer. They are a top team and have been for a while, they have a rich history and it’s a lot closer to home as well.

“I have talked to a lot of boys about how Daryl Powell coaches and I know he will get the best out of my game.”

At 33 Laulu-Togaga’e is getting towards the end of his career, but he is already targeting a longer-term contract with Tigers.

“The deal is just to the end of the season,” he confirmed. “It is up to me what happens next. I am just thankful for this opportunity.

“Whether it’s to the end of the season or not I just hope when I do get my opportunity to play I can really push myself forward for another contract and try and play to the best of my ability.”

Tomorrow’s third versus fourth clash is set to be a baptism of fire. Laulu-Togaga’e observed: “Warrington are going well, but it is a good challenge.

“If I do play I am up for it, I am willing to take the challenge on and I’ll be confident in my ability to try and help the team get that win.

“It is exciting. I have been playing Championship for a while and Super League is another level.”