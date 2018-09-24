WATCH: Title-chasing Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton ruled out by knee injury

Have your say

CASTLEFORD Tigers captain Michael Shenton is out of their last Super 8s game at leaders St Helens - but hopes to be back for next week’s semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

The ex-England centre hobbled off with a knee issue towards the end of Friday’s 42-10 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Castleford Tigers' Michael Shenton shrugs off Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne in Friday's game (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Coach Daryl Powell says it has since been assessed and in-form Shenton will not feature at his former club Saints this weekend.

“Shenny’s had a scan and he won’t play Friday but hopefully he’ll be OK (for Wigan),” he said, about the 32-year-old.

“We’ll have to wait and see. He’s just having treatment at the moment.

“Potentially Joe Wardle might come back into the squad this week but we'll find out tomorrow or Thursday on that.

“Other than that we’re not too far away.”

With third spot and that semi-final now confirmed, it would be easy to understand if Powell decided to rest some players ahead of their crucial semi-final.

However, as they bid to make back-to-back Grand Final appearances and on a five-match winning run, he wants to continue his side’s current momentum.

“We have some players who need to play more minutes,” insisted Powell.

“I don’t think we’ll be resting anyone now.

“We want to maintain some consistency and performance.

“Obviously I’ll manage people from a minutes point of view, particularly Joe Wardle who is just coming back into the team.

“But overall we want to keep a real good feel about ourselves.”

Greg Minikin could switch from the wing to centre to replace Shenton with James Clare coming in or Benny Roberts, who filled in there against Wakefield, or could start.

Wardle, too, is an option while Quentin Laulu-Togagae, who has not featured since the win at Widnes Vikings on July 29, could also come into the mix.