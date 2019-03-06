Watch: Mental preparation key for Castleford Tigers at Warrington Wolves, says Daryl Powell

Have your say

CASTLEFORD TIGERS coach Daryl Powell has welcomed the return of Great Britain to international rugby league.

he Lions will play their first Test matches for 12 years when they tour New Zealand and Papua New Guinea this autumn.

Powell, who played 33 times for Great Britain, described the side’s revival as “great news”.

The itinerary for this year’s series has been announced after months of speculation and Powell said: “There’s been a lot of doubt about the tour which is never helpful.

“Australia, in particular, have been pretty obstructive to the international game.

“Hopefully, that’s going to change because it is hugely important.

“I am delighted. I think continuing the Lions name and ensuring the spirit of that lives on is really important.”

Meanwhile, closer to home, Powell says Tigers will travel to Warrington Wolves tomorrow in confident mood, but knowing they will need a season’s-best performance to maintain their winning start.

“Our defensive record is going to be tested,” Powell warned of the third versus first Betfred Super League showdown.

“Blake Austin has been revered in this country, rugby league-wise, pretty much since Warrington signed him so that’s a significant challenge for us.

“They have got good players in every position – Daryl Clark is an outstanding player.

“We know all about him from his time here.

“I think he’s playing very similar to when he was Man of Steel.

“He was outstanding that year, 2014, just before he left.

“He’s not far off that form, he is running a lot at the moment and causing teams a lot of trouble.

“He scored a great try against Catalans last weekend, so he’s a quality player, but I think we’re confident.

“We are playing with confidence and we’ve got a belief about us.

“We’ve just got to be at our best, I think.

“I don’t think you can turn up in these games and get away with too much.

“We have got to have every player playing right on top of his game and we need a big improvement from last week’s game against Hull KR.”

Tigers are buoyed by a good recent record at HJ Stadium where they will be searching for a third win in as many visits.

“We won over there last year when we had a slightly worse injury list than we have at the moment,” Powell recalled.

“It is very difficult to win over there, but we know what it’s like going over there and doing that.

“It doesn’t happen without working extremely hard and you need everybody playing well.”

Powell reckons tomorrow’s battle will be fought with minds as well as bodies.

He said: “We have had a couple of short turnarounds, six days. Warrington have got one of those this week and it’s about being mentally in the right place. Physically you can’t do too much.

“We’ve got a few boys who are getting over knocks.

“It is more about between the ears this week and making sure mentally we are where we need to be.”

Adam Milner who missed the win over Hull KR with a knee injury has been named in Tigers’ initial squad for tomorrow.

Alex Foster is poised to return following two games out due to a groin problem.

Tigers will be without prop Grant Millington, who begins a two-game ban.

Millington’s challenge to the grade C penalty notice issued for punching against Hull KR failed, but the RFL disciplinary committee decided it was not frivolous and did not increase his suspension.