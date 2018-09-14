WATCH - Coach Daryl Powell delighted after Castleford Tigers continue impressive run

There was praise all round from coach Daryl Powell following Castleford Tigers’ eye-catching 44-12 win over Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Super-8s.

It was Castleford’s fourth successive victory and they are building some impressive form ahead of the semi-finals in three weeks’ time.

“I thought we were really good,” Powell said after seeing his team run in eight tries and keep Huddersfield scoreless after the 20th minute.

“Particularly the way we defended, we started a bit scratchy, but after that we defended really well.

“Over the last month we’ve conceded an average of 10 and a half points per game which is really good.”

Powell was happy with the collective effort, but added: “We’ve got some players who are playing really well.

“As a team we are getting better and we are playing different ways. I thought our go-forward was great in the first half and our attacking play was a little bit off.

“We got both sides of the game in the second half. Our control was good, I thought Truey’s [Jake Trueman’s] kicking was excellent and Benny Roberts’ kicking in the second half of the first half was great.

“We put some smart plays on. Peter [Mata’utia] at the back was great and Junior Moors was fantastic, he was a massive handful in the back-row. Paul McShane has been phenomenal all year and our pack is really big and aggressive.”