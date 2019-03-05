Watch: Castleford Tigers are planning to keep tabs on Warrington dangerman Blake Austin

KEEPING STAND-OFF Blake Austin quiet will be a key part of Castleford Tigers’ gameplan when they face their “toughest test” of the season so far at Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Table-topping Tigers will be aiming to extend their winning start to five matches at the expense of third-placed Warrington who suffered their first defeat of the year at Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell insists his men haven’t had it easy over Betfred Super League’s opening month, but accepts the game in two days’ time will be a step up in class.

“Hull away was a big challenge for us and we came through that,” he pointed out.

“It was a tough game and our performance [winning 40-6] at London looks like a really good one based on what they did to Wigan [a shock 18-16 win].

“They are creating some waves at the moment which is great for them, but this one now you’d say is a real significant challenge for us.

“Warrington were in both finals last year, are a good side, well-coached and physicality-wise they’re a big team so it will be a big challenge, but we’re going all right ourselves.

“I don’t think we were at our best [against Hull KR] last week, but we managed to win the game which is great to have in your armoury – winning games when not at your best.”

Catalans did a good job of keeping Warrington’s star signing Austin in check during their 23-22 success last Saturday and that is something Powell took close notice of.

“He’s a good player if you let him play,” he said of the Australian. “Catalans were pretty aggressive across the whole game, they were really physical, carried the ball well, made him do some work defensively and got in and around him when he was catching the ball so they put him under a lot of pressure and he came up with some errors.

“Our job is to give him a tough night, make life difficult for him – but they have lots of really good quality players.”

Tigers are considering whether to appeal against a two-match penalty notice handed to prop Grant Millington for “repeated punching” against Hull KR.