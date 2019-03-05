Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - squads named

Have your say

Forwards Adam Milner and Alex Foster are set to return for Castleford Tigers away to Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

The pair have both been included in coach Daryl Powell’s 19-man squad for the third versus first Betfred Super League showdown.

Adam Milner leaves the pitch after being injured against London. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com.

Foster has missed two games due to a groin injury and Milner sat out last Friday’s win over Hull KR because of damage to a knee.

Cory Aston has retained his place in the initial squad and will make his Super League debut if selected.

Tigers are without prop Grant Millington who was handed a two-game suspension after being sin-binned for punching against Hull KR.

Lewis Peachey is the other player to drop out from last week’s 19.

Warrington coach Steve Price has named an unchanged squad.

He will select from the 17 who lost at Catalans Dragons last week, plus Danny Walker and Ben Westwood.

Castleford Tigers’ initial squad is: Cory Aston, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Alex Foster, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata’utia, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jacques O’Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.

Warrington Wolves’ 19 is: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood.