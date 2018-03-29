Wakefield Trinity v Castlefrod Tigers: We’ll go on the attack this Easter, insists Shenton

RETURNING CAPTAIN Michael Shenton says Castleford Tigers will “attack” the Easter double-header.

Tigers visit Wakefield Trinity tonight and are in home action against Warrington Wolves on Monday. Two games in five days is a test of fitness and stamina, but Shenton knows it can be a make or break period in the season.

Michael Shenton.

“You have got to attack Easter,” he stressed. “You can’t look at it and feel sorry for yourself going into Easter. It is a tough period, no doubt about it, but you can either be left behind if you don’t do well or you can be right there at the end of it.

“If you get two wins out of two over the Easter period you are normally in a pretty good place. That’s definitely our target, but we are not looking past the Wakefield game. Going there is a tough challenge and we had a really tough game there last year.

“We managed to sneak our way back in it, but we are definitely ready for the challenge and we know it is going to be a big challenge.”

Tigers were 16-0 behind at half-time in last season’s league clash, but hit back to win 25-24 thanks to Luke Gale’s last-gasp drop goal. Shenton reckons Trinity have improved since then.

“They have been quality,” the centre said of tonight’s hosts, who won their opening four games before losing the past two. “A few of their recent results have been a bit tough and gone against them, but they’ve played some high-quality rugby.

“They have confidence in the way they are throwing the ball about and they are aggressive defensively as well. You look at the team, they are a pretty big team on paper and they have some talented halves.

“They’ve been together quite a while and I think you can see them playing well now because of the continuity and the experience they’ve got in that team. You’d expect them to be where they are in the table.”

Shenton, who missed last Friday’s 25-24 win over Leeds Rhinos due to a back injury, will replace Jy Hitchcox in tonight’s 17. He said: “I have got three or four sessions under my belt, so I am pretty happy and pretty confident I am in a decent place.”

Oliver Holmes.

Oliver Holmes is available after suspension and Gadwin Springer is also in contention.