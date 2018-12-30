VIDEO - Cory Aston’s attitude against Featherstone Rovers applauded by Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell

DELIGHTED boss Daryl Powell heaped praise on stand-off Cory Aston after Castleford Tigers began their pre-season campaign with a 56-0 thrashing of Featherstone Rovers.

Aston didn’t make a first-team appearance during a season at Leeds Rhinos and, after joining Tigers, failed to make a breakthrough in 2018, spending much of the year on loan at his first club Sheffield Eagles.

Cory Aston in action against Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.

But Powell described his performance yesterday as “very good” and stressed: “He needs to keep doing things like that.”

Powell said: “Defensively he was pretty solid and he created quite a lot on the left edge. He went into nine and kicked two 40-20s from dummy-half and it was a really solid performance from him.

“He has come with a better attitude this year, he’s had a great attitude to pre-season training. If you get your attitude spot on and you work hard you give yourself a chance.”

Powell was happy with all aspects of Tigers’ performance in their 11-try romp.

“We had a few senior players in there and they were outstanding,” Powell added. “Then the young players, we haven’t been fantastic in getting young players through over the last few years, but I look at those players and you can see there’s some players who are going to be playing Super League rugby in there.

“That was really pleasing. Featherstone had a mixed side as well, but I thought the way we defended and the attitude we showed – some of the control and composure – was very good.”

With new coach Ryan Carr still in Australia, reserve boss Paul March and conditioner Greg Stebbings took charge of Rovers. Nine of their 20-man squad were trialists and March was far from downhearted. He insisted: “I am really proud of them.

“In the last 40 minutes I think there were 10 players on the field who’ve not played a first-team game and they will be better for it.

Danny Orr chats to Cory Aston.

“There’s still lots to fix up, but the club will be better for having these trialists playing these games. Overall our defence contact wasn’t good enough – and we’ve been working on it – but we’ve had a tough pre-season, especially with the new coach not being here, but I’m sure things will get better as time goes on.”