Super League 2019: Five questions to ponder ahead of the new season

THE 2019 Betfred Super League season kicks off in three days’ time. Here are five questions which will be answered this year.

1: Can Castleford Tigers cope without talisman Luke Gale? The England half-back, Man of Steel in 2017, is unlikely to play this year after suffering an Achilles injury in training. Tigers won eight, lost six and drew one of the 15 consecutive games Gale missed last term after fracturing a kneecap, which isn’t bad form, but probably won’t be enough to top the table. Tigers have been granted salary cap dispensation to sign a replacement, but in the meantime – and with other options struggling due to injury – 19-year-old Jake Trueman will be the club’s key pivot.

Wakefield Trinity's Danny Brough.

2: How much gas has 36-year-old Danny Brough got left in the tank? Brough has rejoined Wakefield Trinity from Huddersfield Giants and his pre-season form suggests he will be a key man for Trinity if he can stay injury-free. A series of narrow defeats cost Trinity a top-four place last year and Brough could make the difference between them being also-rans again or title contenders.

3: Can Dave Furner bring the good times back to Leeds Rhinos? The new coach was a member of Rhinos’ first Super League-winning team 15 years ago, but inherits a side in transition. Big money has been spent on some impressive signings, two of them on marquee contracts, but in a highly-competitive division Leeds won’t have long to find their feet. Furner has certainly improved the atmosphere in the camp and his pledges to select on form, give young players a chance and produce an exciting brand of rugby all bode well.

4: Are these New Beginnings, or a false dawn? New rules and a host of high-profile imports are a step in the right direction, but Super League is still starting in January and top teams face 30-plus matches, which isn’t conducive to maintaining high standards.

5: Is this really Warrington’s year? They are joint title favourites with St Helens and, before a ball has been kicked, look the most likely team to be celebrating at Old Trafford in nine months’ time.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Dave Furner.