Powell aiming to get Castleford Tigers tuned in ahead of semi-final test

THIS WEEK’S game is all about building combinations for the must-win fixture next week, according to Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell.

Tigers complete their Betfred Super-8s campaign away to league leaders St Helens on Friday night and though they are gearing up for a semi-final at second-placed Wigan Warriors a week later, Powell is planning not to rest players.

The coach sees the match in two days’ time as an opportunity for recent signing Peter Mata’utia and Luke Gale, who returned from injury earlier this month, to get vital game time.

“I thought Galey played well (against Wakefield Trinity) last week,” Powell said.

“He created some opportunities and again it’s just about building some combinations, particularly him and Peter making sure they’re tuned in.

“I thought they were showing really good signs of working well together and it’s just good to have Galey back out there.”

Mata’utia has impressed since being signed from Leigh Centurions in July.

“People are asking me about recruitment for next year, but we’ve sort of done that as we’ve gone through this season,” Powell added.

“Peter has been outstanding and Wattsy (Liam Watts) has been consistent and excellent as well. We’ve had a couple of really good signings and additions as we’ve gone through the year.”