WHAT IS the salary cap supposed to achieve?

If it is to prevent clubs getting into financial problems or to level the playing field in terms of winning Super League, it isn’t working.

One of Leeds Rhinos' marquee signings Tui Lolohea.

Widnes Vikings are facing a 12-point penalty after going into administration and – at the time of writing – the club’s existence is in the balance.

Administration is a sadly familiar story. It happened to Wakefield Trinity Wildcats in 2011 and Bradford Bulls were liquidated two years ago before re-emerging as a ‘new’ club soon afterwards.

Both Widnes and Bradford Bulls are former World Club champions. Though the former’s glory days were before summer rugby and Super League, Widnes is a powerhouse of the sport.

Between 1974 and 1996, 10 teams won rugby league’s championship: Bradford Northern, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax, Hull, Hull KR, Leigh, Salford, St Helens, Widnes and Wigan.

The plight of Wakefield, Bradford and now Widnes proves some clubs will run out of money even with a salary cap in place, so maybe they should be allowed to spend what they want. Peter Smith

From its first season in 1996 to now, the Super League trophy has been lifted by only four: Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan, though three more – Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers – have been league leaders.

Clubs are supposedly spending the same amount, but the same ones keep winning the title.

The salary cap has been increasing since 2017 and this year clubs are allowed to spend up to £2m on players, but there are exceptions.

Each top-flight side is allowed two marquee players, part of whose salary is exempt from the cap. That is set to be increased to three.

Luther Burrell has joined Warrington Wolves.

There are also exemptions for signing players from rugby union. Warrington recruit Luther Burrell – having never played league at professional level – will not count on their cap until 2021, when he will be at 50 per cent.

Clubs can also apply for dispensation in the case of injured players. Castleford, for Luke Gale, and Warrington (Kevin Brown) have both been granted that after losing a key man to a pre-season injury which will keep him sidelined all year.

There’s a strong argument that injuries are part of the sport, even if they happen in training and no dispensation should be given, but both Castleford and Warrington have followed the rules.

If either Gale or Brown does return this year – both suffered the same injury, a snapped Achilles and that seems unlikely – their club would need permission from the governing body before being allowed to play them in 2019.

So spending on players does vary, which rather defeats the object of a salary cap. With the clubs now running Super League, that trend is likely to continue.

Before the cap, clubs ran into financial difficulties because they spent more than they could afford on players. The plight of Wakefield, Bradford and now Widnes proves some clubs will run out of money even with a salary cap in place, so maybe they should be allowed to spend what they want.

Why should a well-run, financially stable business be prevented from signing a top-quality recruit if they can afford him? Better players attract more fans, equals increased income.

The marquee exemption has attracted some impressive talent to Super League from the NRL.

Before that, clubs here could not compete with the Australian competition or rugby union and so some of Super League’s best talent went abroad and only players past their peak came the other way.

Widnes were one of the top sides pre-Super League, having won the Division One title three times from 1977-78 to 1988-89.

The summer era has been a struggle and relegation, which happened last year, seemed inevitable for a while.

Even if the club carry on, the points deduction takes out one of the few sides capable of challenging Toronto Wolfpack for the title and makes the Canadian club’s promotion to Super League even more likely.

Impressive fund-raising efforts are being made to keep Widnes alive and there is a will for Vikings to survive, but there has to be a plan.

The key thing is getting competent people in to run the club – otherwise there’ll be no future however much supporters raise.