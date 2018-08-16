Peter Smith: Players’ on-field exploits proving an antedote to off-field nonsense

YOUNG WINGER Tom Johnstone scored a remarkable try for Wakefield Trinity at Hull last week.

Pinned in by a wall of defenders, he left would-be tacklers standing on a glorious dance to the line.

Tom Johnstone celebrates scoring Wakefield's fifth try at Hull FC.

It was spectacular stuff and a much-needed antidote to some of the nonsense overshadowing the sport at the moment.

Generally, whatever happens off the field, the players on it tend to make amends. The opening round of the eights was an example. Huddersfield Giants’ remarkable resurgence has been one of the stories of the season so far and they claimed another scalp with a stunning win at St Helens, who suddenly look a long way short of being world-beaters.

London Broncos have been rebuilding steadily since dropping out of Super League at the end of 2014.

The departure of coach Andy Henderson following the 2017 campaign threatened to derail their progress, but they have had another superb year under Danny Ward.

Their victory at Widnes Vikings gave the Qualifiers the start it needed and Sunday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos should be an outstanding occasion, with already more than 2,000 tickets sold.

Wakefield continue to impress under Chris Chester and Salford Red Devils, who won at Hull KR, are showing good signs at the end of a traumatic year.

Yet, in August there’s still no clear indication of where the sport is heading next season, whether the eights format will continue or even if any clubs promoted through the Qualifiers will be guaranteed a place at the top table.

Still, there is much to look forward to in the immediate future, not least an intriguing Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final at Wembley in nine days’ time. Of course, this being rugby league, there’s a yin to the yang of an even-money contest between two teams who have played some outstanding rugby this season.

Catalans Dragons players celebrate at the final whistle after their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final victory over St Helens.

Catalans are a well-supported side, but it takes commitment and deep pockets to follow a French team in England and there are fears the final could attract a record-low crowd. The Rugby Football League [RFL] have been discounting tickets, which is a wise solution to the problem and it is better to have 90,000 people in a stadium paying £20 each than 45,000 paying £40.

But on the flip side, the sport’s loyal customers – those who buy tickets well in advance – aren’t happy at seeing casual fans getting in at a cheaper price and, in the future, maybe they’ll wait to see who’s in the final before splashing out. Rugby league should be celebrating an occasion which further demolishes the perception of the code being played only in two northern English counties.

But it should also be capable of selling out a 90,000-capacity venue for it’s annual showpiece, whoever’s in the final.

Not only are Catalans heading for Wembley, but also Toronto Wolfpack finished top of the Betfred Championship and are pressing for promotion, with London in second place and Toulouse Olympique third.

That is surely a good thing, but rather than celebrating new areas getting a taste for the game, the glass half-empty brigade fret about the cost of away trips and lack of travelling fans from expansion clubs.

Legitimate concerns in some ways, but a case of not seeing the wood for the trees. Toronto is a big city and the club have a rich owner who’s prepared to put his money where his mouth is. Rugby league is not overflowing with either of those, yet both are regarded among some in the sport as a negative.

Abuse of referees is a serious and on-going problem, clubs struggle financially and trust in the governing body – which is itself apparently at odds with many of its leading clubs – is at an all-time low and media coverage is diminishing.

Even so, rugby league continues to produce sublimely talented athletes, like Johnstone and passionate fans such as Raymond Greenfield, a Leeds Rhinos supporter who collapsed and died – at the tragically young age of 33 – before last week’s game against Toulouse.

An ambassador for the club and home and away fan, the wheelers and dealers should keep individuals like Greenfield at the front of their minds when they are arguing over the future direction of the sport and which clubs are worth keeping.