Peter Smith: Curse of Super-8s strikes again as expansion clubs raise stock

IT SHOULD be no surprise Wigan Warriors have started the season so badly. They are suffering from the curse of the Super-8s.

In 2015, the year the now defunct format began, Leeds Rhinos won the treble. The following season they were ninth.

In 2016 Warrington Wolves finished top of Betfred Super League and Wigan were Grand Final champions.

They backed that up by finishing ninth and sixth respectively.

Rhinos won the 2017 Grand Final and were dangerously close to relegation last year, when Wigan were crowned champions.

No wonder most of the big clubs wanted to go back to top-five play-offs.

Wigan’s only win this year has been at home to Rhinos and the defending champions were stunned at London Broncos last weekend, so already the promoted side – having beaten Wakefield Trinity in round one – have four more points than some pundits predicted they would pick up all year.

So far, the top-flight has been anything but predictable. It’s not exactly a shock to see Castleford Tigers, St Helens and Warrington Wolves occupying the top three positions at this early stage, but Huddersfield Giants, Wigan and Leeds as the bottom trio wasn’t expected.

Wigan and Leeds should have enough quality to get out of their current predicament, but they already have some catching up to do.

Leeds face a tough game at resurgent Hull on Friday and, if they lose that, the pressure will be very much on when London visit Emerald Headingley a week later.

Wigan will be confident of beating visitors Huddersfield in Friday’s 10th versus 12th clash but, if not, they face a trip to Warrington the following weekend so it’s not inconceivable the game’s biggest clubs could be propping up the table approaching a quarter of the way through the season.

Wakefield Trinity’s stunning win at Rhinos last week was another indication of what can be achieved on a limited budget and the question has to be asked: Is there a better left-flank combination than winger Tom Johnstone and centre Bill Tupou anywhere in the European game? (The answer to that is, on current form, no).

It was interesting Johnstone was asked on camera after the game about his future at Trinity.

Clearly he is a player any club would want on their books, but he signed an extended contract until the end of 2022 last July.

It is no coincidence the long-term deal was announced just a few days after Ryan Hall confirmed he would be leaving Leeds at the end of 2018. The fact Trinity can keep players like Johnstone, despite what would certainly be interest from elsewhere if he was available, shows how far they have come.

It can only be a matter of time before a so-called smaller club wins the Grand Final. Castleford should have achieved that two years ago and the feeling then was their best chance may have gone.

When Luke Gale suffered an Achilles injury in pre-season which is likely to sideline him all year, Castleford were written off.

Tomorrow’s game at Warrington is their biggest challenge so far, but – despite a lengthy casualty list – Tigers look in good shape. They are still playing some outstanding rugby and have improved defensively, which is a winning combination.

Last weekend was a good one for the sport’s most high-profile expansion clubs.

As well as London, Catalans Dragons and Championship sides Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique all picked up victories and Newcastle Thunder broke their duck after back-to-back defeats in League One.

Newcastle have been big spenders, in League One terms anyway, but their poor start cost coach Jason Payne his job. Two games into the season, that was a spectacular knee jerk reaction, but highlights the pressures existing at all levels of the game.

Thunder have had ups and downs since their one season in Super League, as Gateshead, 20 years ago, but clearly have high ambitions.

Their 48-12 win at London Skolars wasn’t the most notable result achieved by the club last weekend.

Thunder’s under-19s hit back from 18-0 down to begin the academy season with a 38-28 win at Castleford Tigers and that is the sort of result which should raise eyebrows across the code.