NRL bright lights won’t blur focus for Castleford Tigers’ Milner

A MOVE to Australia’s NRL is a real option for Castleford Tigers loose-forward Adam Milner, he has confirmed.

Milner, who made his 200th appearance for the club in last Friday’s Betfred Super League win over Hull KR, is out of contract at the end of this season.

Adam Milner.

The Stanley Rangers product has been offered a new deal by Tigers, but said he has yet to make a decision on his future.

“There are talks – with Cas and in the NRL – and I’ll know sooner rather than later about what I’m doing,” Milner said.

“The NRL is an option and we’ll just see what happens with that. I can’t really comment on it just yet but I need to just keep playing well and then get it sorted.”

The uncertainty has not affected Milner’s club form. He has been one of Tigers’ outstanding players since moving from his previous role of hooker and last weekend’s game was a significant milestone.

There are talks – with Cas and in the NRL – and I’ll know sooner rather than later about what I’m doing. The NRL is an option and we’ll just see what happens. Adam Milner

“I remember my first game, Huddersfield at home,” he said. “I played four in my first year and I’ve been fortunate to be injury-free for the other seasons.

“I’ve never really had a bad one, touch wood. I’m carrying a few niggles here and there, but I’m all right. I like to get stuck in, like everyone knows and it’s pleasing to reach 200.

“Paul McShane reached 200 Super League games on Friday too and Greg Eden got to 100 Super League matches so big raps to those two. It’s a great achievement and hopefully there’s plenty more to come.”

Tigers will need Milner to be at his best when they visit Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-finalists Warrington Wolves in three days’ time. Warrington won 18-6 in appalling conditions at the Jungle on Easter Monday, but Milner expects this weekend’s clash to be more free-flowing.

“That was more of a swimming contest,” he said of the previous meeting. “This week we’ll probably have a game of rugby.

“It’ll be good to face a top-four team and we know we have to deliver a defensive performance like we did at KR and look for some consistency.

“We’ve been a bit hit-and-miss this year so we’re looking to keep up the good work we started last Friday.”

Of the win at KCOM Craven Park, he added: “We really had that steel about us again.

“We went after Hull KR. We conceded a few soft ones towards the back end, but it was a good overall performance form the boys.

“The way we defended was outstanding. As a player who leads that defensive role in the middle it was pleasing for me.”