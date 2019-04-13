Melbourne centre Cheyse Blair expected to ‘go down a storm’ at new club Castleford Tigers

Have your say

THE SIGNING of Australian centre Cheyse Blair is a “huge statement of intent” by Castleford Tigers, according to the club’s director of rugby Jon Wells.

The 27-year-old has joined Tigers from Melbourne Storm on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Castleford Tigers director of rugby, Jon Wells. PIC: James Hardisty

A Grand Finalist with the Storm in 2016, Blair has also played for Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.

“Cheyse’s signature is a huge statement of intent for the Tigers going forward,” Wells said.

He is proven at the highest level in the NRL and brings that experience and competitive edge to a progressive and motivated team.”

Blair was under contract with Melbourne until the end of 2020 and Wells added: “I am confident Cheyse will be a huge addition to the Tigers squad and we are all looking forward to seeing him in a Cas shirt just as soon as the visa paperwork is completed.”

Castleford seem to have missed Jake Webster's presence more than anticipated. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Blair said he is “excited and pumped” to be joining Tigers.

“I am looking forward to getting over there, meeting everyone and ripping in.

“I know Castleford have the best rugby league community and fans and I can’t wait to hear their roar.”

Tigers have been searching for a specialist centre since Jake Webster left the club at the end of last season.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell. PIC: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

“Cheyse is an experienced outside-back from probably the best club in Australia,” coach Daryl Powell said.

“As such, we know we are getting a quality performer with bags of experience and ability.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming him and his family to the Tigers and I am confident he will add to our quality both on and off the field.”

From Tweed Heads, in New South Wales, Blair made his NRL debut for Parramatta in 2012.

He scored seven tries in 28 games before signing for Manly in 2014.

Two seasons there produced eight tries in 16 games and he touched down 18 times during 38 appearances for Melbourne Storm.