Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Latest team news and Mac’s milestone

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be defending a five-game unbeaten record away to Leeds Rhinos when the sides clash at Elland Road tonight.

Rhinos’ last home win against Castleford was in June, 2013 and Tigers have won one and drawn four of the games since.

Brad Dwyer.

Leeds coach Brian McDermott will select from the 17 who beat St Helens a week ago, plus hooker Brad Dwyer, who had a rib injury, but was 18th man for that game, and prop Jack Ormondroyd.

Rhinos are still without Liam Sutcliffe (ankle), Adam Cuthbertson (hand), Stevie Ward (calf), Mitch Garbutt (knee), Brett Ferres (knee), Jimmy Keinhorst (knee) and Nathaniel Peteru (biceps).

Tigers also have key players missing. Greg Eden and Joe Wardle both have a shoulder injury and Jesse Sene-Lefao underwent surgery to repair knee damage on Wednesday and will be sidelined for several weeks.

Tigers’ recent signing from Hull, Liam Watts, has two games left to serve of a three-match ban and Oliver Holmes is also suspended.

Gadwin Springer.

Gadwin Springer is included in Tigers’ squad after making his comeback from injury on dual-registration for Halifax two weeks ago. Jake Trueman and Junior Moors are in contention for a call into the 17 and Jy Hitchcox has replaced Sene-Lefao in the initial 19-man squad named for last week’s postponed game against Wigan Warriors.

Tonight will be Rhinos coach McDermott’s 200th league game against top-flight opposition since taking charge at the start of the 2011 campaign.

The 199 so far include 196 in Super League or the Super-8s and three in the 2016 Qualifiers.

Leeds have won 118 of those, lost 76 and drawn five.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Castleford Tigers: from Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Green, Hitchcox, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Webster.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm at Elland Road.