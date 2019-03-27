Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Latest team news

Have your say

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be defending a proud record when they visit Leeds Rhinos tomorrow evening.

Castleford’s last defeat at Emerald Headingley was on June 7, 2013 – exactly a month after Daryl Powell was appointed coach – when they lost 42-24.

Castleford Tigers' Chris Clarkson.

Since then they have made the short journey six times, winning five and drawing the other.

Leeds’ only win in the sides’ last 12 meetings in all competitions was their shock 24-6 triumph in the 2017 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Leeds still have the better record in Super League derbies, having won 30 to Tigers’ 22 and there have been three draws.

Tigers’ side will be selected from the 17 who lost to St Helens last week, plus Chris Clarkson and Will Maher who has recovered from a torn his pectoral muscle suffered in pre-season.

Half-backs Luke Gale (Achilles) and Jamie Ellis (knee) and forwards Mike McMeeken (hamstring) and Mitch Clark (knee) remain on Tigers’ injury list.

Captain Michael Shenton needs one try to reach 150 for Castleford. Rhinos, meanwhile, have problems in the pack of their own.

They are without former Tigers forward Brett Ferres who is beginning a two-game ban and he joins Carl Ablett (ankle), Dom Crosby (ankle and knee), Adam Cuthbertson (ankle) and Stevie Ward (knee) on the sidelines.

Centre Harry Newman, stand-off Tui Lolohea and second-rower James Donaldson are all in contention after being dropped for last week’s defeat at Catalans Dragons.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Holroyd

Castleford Tigers: from Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Foster, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.