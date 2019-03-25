Leeds Rhinos forward banned

Have your say

Struggling Leeds Rhinos are set to be without former England forward Brett Ferres for Thursday’s clash with one of his former clubs Castleford Tigers.

Ferres has been handed a two-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League’s match review committee for illegal use of his knees in last weekend’s 26-22 defeat at Catalans Dragons.

He was sin-binned for the offence involving rival forward Matt Whitley.

The suspension will also see him miss Rhinos’ vital relegation battle at Hull KR next week.

Ferres has the option to appeal, but would risk the ban being increased if found guilty.

Castleford’s Jordan Rankin received a caution for dangerous contact in his team’s defeat by St Helens last Friday, as did Hull KR’s ex-Leeds man Jimmy Keinhorst for the same offence against Huddersfield Giants.

Wigan Warriors’ Joe Greenwood was given a one-match penalty notice for a grade A charge of intentionally standing on an opponent’s ankle.