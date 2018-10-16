Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity players set for England Test debut

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity will all have players making their England debut in Wednesday’s Test against France at Leigh Sports Village.

Trinity winger Tom Johnstone and centre Reece Lyne have been named in England’s starting line-up along with Castleford second-rower Oliver Holmes.

Tigers loose-forward Adam Milner and Leeds utility-player Liam Sutcliffe are among the substitutes.

Other players in line for their debut are Hull full-back Jamie Shaul, Hull KR’s ex-Rhinos prop Robbie Mulhern and St Helens front-rower Luke Thompson.

Shaul will start with Mulhern and Thompson on the bench.

Rhinos half-back Richie Myler will start at stand-off, alongside Hull’s Jake Connor.

It will be Myler’s seventh cap, but his first since 2012.

The other Yorkshire-based player in the 17 is Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary.

England: Jamie Shaul (Hull FC), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Reece Lyne (Wakefield), Mark Percival (St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos), Jake Connor (Hull), James Graham (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Oliver Holmes (Castleford Tigers), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra), George Burgess (South Sydney. Subs Adam Milner (Castleford), Luke Thompson (St Helens), Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR), Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos).

France’s 19-man squad is: Bastien Ader, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, William Barthau, Lambert Belmas, Ilias Bergal, Rhys Curran, Alrix Da Costa, Bastien Escamilla, Morgan Escare, Theo Fages, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Marcon, Thibault Margalet, Hakim Miloudi, Romain Navarrete, Justin Sangare.