Latest Man of Steel votes revealed

Wakefield Trinity’s Bill Tupou climbed the Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings after his superb performance in last week’s win at Leeds Rhinos.
Every Super League game this year will be watched by a member of the judging panel who awards three points to his man of the match, two to the runner-up and one for the game’s third-best player.
After picking up three points last week Tupou and teammate Danny Brough - who earned one point - are among six players on four points.
The two points in last week’s game at Emerald Headingley went to Trinity’s Tom Johnstone.
Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts is joint-second after collecting three points from his side’s win over Hull KR.
Teammate Paul McShane, who did not score in round four, is also on six points, along with Hull’s Jamie Shaul.
St Helens’ James Roby is the runaway leader, on 11 points.
The full votes from Betfred Super League round four are:
Salford Red Devils v St Helens
3pts – James Roby
2pts – Lachlan Coote
1pt – Jansin Turgut
Castleford Tigers v Hull KR
3pts – Liam Watts
2pts – Mose Masoe
1pt – Michael Shenton
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
3pts – Bill Tupou
2pts – Tom Johnstone
1pt – Danny Brough
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
3pts – Kenny Edwards
2pts – Tony Gigot
1pt – Daryl Clark
London Broncos v Wigan Warriors
3pts – Eddie Battye
2pts – Kieran Dixon
1pt – Jordan Abdull
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
3pts – Joe Westerman
2pts – Mickey Paea
1pt - Marc Sneyd