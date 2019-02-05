Hull FC v Castleford Tigers - squads named

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell will be forced to make changes for Thursday’s game at Hull.

Tigers will be without Mike McMeeken who suffered concussion early in last weekend’s Betfred Super League win over Catalans Dragons and Matt Cook is also ruled out after being hurt in the same match.

Alex Foster in action against Hull last May. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Prop Mitch Clark, three-quarter Tuoyo Egodo, hooker Jacques O’Neill and stand-off Ben Roberts are in contention for a call-up.

Coach Daryl Powell said: “We’ve lost Mike McMeeken.

“He came off with a head knock - from the first tackle of the game - and Matt Cook won’t play.

“There’s a couple of changes in there.

“I thought Alex Foster did a great job in the back-row when he came on for Mike so he will take that role again.

“The bench will change a little bit.

“We’ve got Mitch Clark to come in and Ben Roberts is fit and available so I’ll make a call on the bench.”

Powell also confirmed half-back Cory Aston could join another club on a temporary basis in order to gain game time.

“He’s had one game and 20 minutes in pre-season so he needs to play and we are on with that at the moment with a few of our players,” Powell said.

“Callum Turner’s out [on loan at Featherstone] and Mitch Clark would have played for Halifax last week if we didn’t have the injuries that came out of our game.

“We want our players to be playing and Cory’s one of those.”

Hull will welcome back England star Jake Connor from suspension and former Tigers forward Joe Westerman has recovered from a knee injury suffered last July.

Hakim Miloudi is also in contention, but Dean Hadley drops out due to an abdominal strain.

Hull’s initial 19-man squad is Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Thompson, Dawson-Jones, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Miloudi, Litten, Washbrook

Castleford Tigers’ squad is Clare, Clark, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O’Neill, Rankin, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.