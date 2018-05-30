Hamstrung Greg Eden closing in on return to action for Castleford Tigers

LAST SEASON’S leading try scorer, Greg Eden, is closing in on his Castleford Tigers return.

Eden, who topped the Betfred Super League charts in 2017 with 38 touchdowns, has been sidelined since an unsuccessful comeback against Huddersfield Giants on April 8.

Cas head coach Daryl Powell and assistant Ryan Sheridan. PIC: Matthew Merrick

That was only his third appearance of the season, due to an ongoing hamstring problem, but coach Daryl Powell says the winger could feature in Friday’s rearranged fixture at Hull KR.

“He has had enough time,” confirmed Powell, who stressed Eden will not be risked if there is any doubt over his fitness.

“We have been extremely cautious over him. He has had a couple of weeks of real serious work in terms of getting himself ready to go.

“He is a fast athlete so he is more prone to hamstrings than other players. I’m confident he will be ready this time.”

Another of Tigers’ players battling an injury jinx this season is full-back/stand-off Ben Roberts.

He suffered damage to a hamstring in last Thursday’s defeat by St Helens which was his first game back after a four-match lay-off.

Roberts has been ruled out of this week’s game and Powell said: “Obviously he is not as durable as he would want to be at the moment. He has picked up another injury which is disappointing for him and disappointing for us as well.”

Junior Moors suffered concussion in last week’s fixture and saw a specialist yesterday.

Ben Roberts, in recent action against Wigan, has picked up another injury. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“He has had a couple of head knocks so he has to go through the protocol, which is pretty stringent nowadays,” Powell said. “I am pretty confident he won’t be available at the weekend.”

Reigning Man of Steel Luke Gale is four weeks into an expected 12-week absence due to a fractured kneecap and Powell played down hopes he could return any earlier.

He said: “I’m not sure exactly of the date, but I don’t think he’s going to come back earlier than we thought. I think the operation was a little bit more serious than we expected and while he’s a quick healer, I don’t think he’ll be back any earlier than the initial timeframe.”

Powell does not expect injured centre Jake Webster to be available this week, but second-rower Joe Wardle could return.