England RL: Switching to ‘13’ could prove ‘lucky’ for Castleford Tigers star Milner

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Adam Milner had England in mind when he made the switch from hooker to loose-forward.

Milner’s outstanding form this season has been rewarded with a place in England’s 24-man squad for the upcoming Tests against France and New Zealand. He began his career as a hooker and revealed: “I had a talk with [Tigers coach] Daryl Powell about the quality of nines in this country. There’s a lot of top-quality nines.

Castleford Tigers head coach, Daryl Powell. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“Paul McShane has not made the England team which is a tough call on him and there’s Michael McIlorum who has had a good year, Daryl Clark, James Roby...

“Me and Daryl discussed moving forward and there was probably a bigger opportunity to play for my country in the 13 position. We did see a future playing for England there.”

Milner is one of five uncapped players in the squad, alongside Wakefield Trinity’s Tom Johnstone and Reece Lyne, St Helens’ Luke Thompson and Joe Greenwood of Wigan Warriors.

The England squad is: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), George Burgess, Sam Burgess, Tom Burgess (all South Sydney), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Jake Connor (Hull FC), Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers), James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons), Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Warrington) Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Reece Lyne (Wakefield), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Adam Milner (Castleford), Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan), Mark Percival (St Helens), Stefan Ratchford (Warrington), Luke Thompson (St Helens), Sam Tomkins (Wigan), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra), George Williams (Wigan).