Eight young Leeds Rhinos players named in England Youth Performance squad

EIGHT LEEDS Rhinos players have been selected in a 68-strong England Youth national performance squad.

The group, chosen by England Youth head coach Danny Wilson and assistants Mark Applegarth and Anthony Atherton, also includes seven Castleford Tigers players and four from Wakefield Trinity.

Players have been drawn from 13 clubs across Betfred Super League, Championship and League One.

England Youth’s programme for 2019 has yet to be announced, but they are expected to play several Test matches.

Rhinos’ representatives are Luca Atkinson, Oliver Field, Joe Gibbons, Sam Little, Coby Nichol, Tom Nicholson-Wattern, Andrew Stewart and Ajahni Wallace,

Players selected from Castleford Tigers are Jayden Field, Archie Fletcher, Bailey Hodgson, Caelum Jordan, Cain Robb, Adam Rusling and Josh Thornton.

Wakefield Trinity’s contingent are Jimmy Ferguson, Pat O’Donavan, Isaac Shaw and Elliot Wood.

Meanwhile, Rhinos’ academy side complete their pre-match campaign with a warm up game away to City of Hull at Bishop Burton College on Saturday (noon).

Rhinos’ youngsters, coached by Rob Burrow, have beaten Coventry Bears and Keighley Cougars in pre-season and lost to another League One club Hunslet.