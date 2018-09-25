Castleford Tigers: Webster’s hoping for a fairytale ending at Tigers

FANS’ FAVOURITE Jake Webster hopes a fairytale ending has yet to be written.

Webster played his final game at the Jungle as a Castleford player last Friday when Tigers crushed Wakefield Trinity 42-10.

Jake Webster.

He was given an emotional send-off by fans and team mates, who performed a haka for him after the final whistle.

But there are at least two – and possibly three – more fixtures remaining in Tigers’ season and Webster insists he is focused on bowing out on a high.

Castleford complete their Super-8s campaign away to league leaders St Helens in three days’ time and face a semi-final at second-placed Wigan Warriors next week.

Webster, who will join Bradford Bulls next year, was a member of the Tigers team beaten by Leeds Rhinos in last year’s Grand Final and is determined to be back there as a winner on October 13.

“I’ve had a great time here and it’s coming to an end, so it is mixed emotions,” he admitted. “Part of the journey is over, but we’ve still got some games to go and if I am in there I’ll do my best and hopefully we can go one better than last year.”

Of the prospect of a Grand Final win to end his Tigers career, Webster said: “It would be a fairy tale, but we have still got a lot of work to do to get there.

“We have learned a lot from last year and we’ve just got to keep working hard and when the time comes make sure we turn up.

“Last year we started on fire and petered out.

“Now we are getting all the bodies back, we are starting to go and hopefully we see our best footy in the next three games.”

Tigers’ defence has been in mean mood during the Super-8s and Webster feels that will stand them in good stead for the must-win games to come.

He stressed: “We’ve put a lot of emphasis on our D in the Super-8s because we’d been leaking too many points. That’s been good and if we keep that up our attack will come.”

With the finishing order in the top-four already decided there will be nothing to play for in the table this week, but Webster insists it is a game Tigers are determined to win.

After three losses to St Helens earlier this season a first win at Langtree Park would be a huge boost and Webster said: “We want to go into the semi-final with our tails up.

“We have a bit of history at Saints, we haven’t won there for many years so it would be good to get one there.

“I don’t see why we can’t then go to Wigan and win. We have been building for that game and as long as we keep doing that we should be all right.”

Tigers captain Michael Shenton will miss Friday’s game due to a knee injury suffered against Wakefield, but hopes to return for the semi-final at Wigan.