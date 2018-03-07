Castleford Tigers: Versatility tag is just the ticket for pack man Foster

THE TAG of utility-player is something Alex Foster is prepared to put up with if it means keeping his place in Castleford Tigers’ side every week.

Foster began his career at Leeds Rhinos and had spells with Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos before arriving at Castleford on trial a year ago, after Bradford Bulls went bust. He quickly earned a permanent deal and was Tigers’ only try scorer in their Betfred Super League Grand Final defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Alex Foster

That was as a substitute back-rower. He has taken up a new role at prop this year, but knows his versatility boosts his chances of staying in the team on a regular basis.

He said: “Against Hull I started at prop and ended up on the wing. I don’t know if anyone has ever done that before, but I am happy to do that and if the team needs someone to fill in any position on the field I feel I can do a good job and help them out in that respect.”

Of his move to the front-row, he added: “I am doing a lot of graft and hard work and it has been good, I have been enjoying it.

“It has been good to play alongside Ads and Millo [Adam Milner and Grant Millington] and not get shouted at by Galey and Shenny [Luke Gale and Michael Shenton]!

“I think it’s more because of the competition in the back-row, with bringing in Joe Wardle, and Oggy Holmes has been on really good form as well.

“It has pushed me into the middle position, which I feel I do a good job in. It is a new challenge and one I am raring to take on.

“There’s a lot of competition in the front-row as well so I am going to try and keep putting some good performances in and try and keep my position.”

Tigers’ season began with a heavy defeat at St Helens, but they have followed that with successive victories and will aim for more improvement when Salford Red Devils visit the Jungle on Sunday.

“Since the Saints game we’ve been improving week by week,” Foster said. “We were a bit shaky against Widnes, but we felt like things were coming together a lot better against Hull. If we get another win we’ll certainly feel like we are back on track and closer to the team of last year.”