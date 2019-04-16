Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity - injuries bite as derby squads are named

Have your say

Rivals Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity have both recalled players from loan spells in a bid to bolster their injury-hit squad.

The teams kick-off Betfred Super League’s Easter schedule when they meet at the Jungle on Thursday.

Tigers are without forwards Grant Millington and Matt Cook who both picked up knocks in last Thursday’s defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

Half-back Cory Aston, who has been on loan at Newcastle Thunder, comes into contention along with Will Maher and Nathan Massey could return from injury.

Oliver Holmes who did not feature last week, is also included.

Trinity coach Chris Chester has named only 18 players in his initial squad.

With half-backs Danny Brough and Jacob Miller both sidelined after picking up injuries against Wigan Warriors last week, Ben Reynolds has been recalled from loan at Featherstone Rovers and is set to make his debut.

Anthony England also drops out due to injury, but Kyle Wood and Reece Lyne are included despite being forced off the field last week.

Chris Annakin takes a place in the squad having been recalled from a loan spell at Dewsbury and Jordan Crowther and Danny Kirmond, who were not selected from last week’s initial 19, as also included.

Castleford Tigers’ initial squad is: Cory Aston, James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata’utia, Mike McMeeken, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jacques O’Neill, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner, Liam Watts.

Wakefield Trinity’s initial squad is: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Jordan Crowther, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Pauli Pauli, Ben Reynolds, Kyle Wood.