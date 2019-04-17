Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity: Daryl Powell wants to shake up the Easter scheduling

CASTLEFORD TIGERS boss Daryl Powell has called for a rethink over the scheduling of Betfred Super League matches.

Tigers kick off their Easter programme with a huge home derby against Wakefield Trinity tomorrow and are away to Catalans Dragons on Easter Monday.

Tomorrow is Tigers’ fifth Thursday evening game of the season – more than any other club – and their fourth in seven weeks.

They have two more scheduled during the rest of the campaign.

Powell said: “Where we are with injuries at the moment – there are a few teams like us and it’s not an excuse – it is pretty tough at the minute.

“So far, this year feels a bit like 2016 with the amount of injuries we’ve had.

The sport is getting tougher and I think something needs to be looked at with the scheduling. Daryl Powell

“There is a lot of it about and the scheduling of games is not making it easier.

“There’s a lot of short turnarounds with Thursday night games and that makes it harder.”

Powell reckons the issue is a Super League-wide one, not just affecting Tigers.

He added: “There’s a significant amount of injuries at the minute at all clubs, the sport is getting tougher and I think something needs to be looked at with the scheduling.

“It is tough on players with Easter coming up.

“We always attack Easter as a club and never really complain about it, but it will be interesting to see what teams look like after it.”

Trinity will pose a physical threat tomorrow, as well as a challenge with ball in hand.

They are fourth in the table, level on points with Tigers – who have lost four of their last six games – and just two behind in terms of for and against.

“We started really well and Wakefield started poorly,” Powell said of opponents who lost their opening two Super League games.

“They had a really good spell last month and they are going well, though they picked up a couple of injuries last week as well.

“It is an important game.

“Easter is always important – you’ve got two games in a really short space of time and you can win both and be flying or it can go the other way and things can be tough.

“We’ve got a big derby and then we travel to Catalans on Easter Monday so it is a pretty tough Easter for us.”