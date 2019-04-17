Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity: Coaches recall loan players as injuries start to bite in both camps

INJURIES HAVE forced both coaches to make changes for tomorrow’s derby at the Jungle.

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has recalled half-back Cory Aston, who has yet to make a Betfred Super League appearance, from a loan spell at Newcastle Thunder, Will Maher and Oliver Holmes are vying for a return to the 17 and fellow forward Nathan Massey is in contention after injury.

Wakefield Trinty's Ben Reynolds.

Forwards Grant Millington (knee and ankle) and Matt Cook (hip) both picked up knocks in last Thursday’s defeat at Huddersfield Giants and drop out.

Trinity coach Chris Chester is set to give a debut to ex-Tigers half-back Ben Reynolds after his recall from loan at Featherstone Rovers.

Winger Mason Caton-Brown, who returned to the club this week, is also in contention along with Chris Annakin, recalled from Dewsbury Rams, plus Jordan Crowther and Danny Kirmond who were not selected for last Friday’s win over Wigan Warriors.

Danny Brough (thumb) and Jacob Miller (knee) were both injured last week and drop out along with forward Anthony England (knee).

Castleford Tigers: from Aston, Clare, Clark, Eden, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O’Neill, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Reynolds, Wood.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.