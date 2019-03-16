Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils: Shocks and spills make for a better competition says Nathan Massey

BETFRED SUPER League’s new look makes a “refreshing” change according to Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey – but he admits they have to be careful to avoid becoming victims of another shock.

Round six began with Leeds Rhinos second from bottom in the table, one place behind champions Wigan Warriors.

Adam Milner is back in the Castlefrod squad to face Salford.

Salford Red Devils, who visit the Jungle tomorrow, were fourth and pulled off a stunning 46-0 victory at Catalans Dragons a week ago.

It is difficult to predict the result of any game and Massey reckons that is good for the competition.

He said: “It shows the competitive nature of Super League this year.

“We are only five rounds in and, as you can see from the league table, anyone can turn anyone over on their day.

Oliver Holmes is back in the Castleford squad after injury.

“There has never been easy games in Super League, but you just need to take every game as it comes and really attack them.

“You can’t take any game lightheartedly and I think that is good for the league and obviously for the fans as well.”

When Massey made his debut 12 years ago Tigers were the upstarts, aiming to take points off the so-called big guns.

Now the situation has been reversed with Castleford being seen as a scalp for most of their rivals.

Last week’s 24-10 defeat at Warrington Wolves ended Tigers’ 100 per cent start to the campaign, but Massey reckons they are travelling nicely – particularly considering they lost star half-back Luke Gale before a ball was kicked.

“We want to be one of them top teams that people talk about,” Massey stressed

“We have been there or thereabouts for the last few years, so hopefully this year we can take that next step.

“A lot of people were talking about us before the year, saying we’ve not made any new signings, but we knew that we had a great group of players and we have got everything we need.

“We always knew we had a great group of players and we have got everything to be right up there this year.”

Salford have also been in impressive form, with half-back Jackson Hastings and hooker Joey Lussick pulling the strings.

“I think it will be a great game,” Massey predicted.

“They are playing some really good rugby this year and credit to them.

“They are right up there at the top of the league and deserve to be there, with the way they are playing.

“Obviously they had great win against Catalans and confidence will be sky high in their camp, but we are back at home and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Half-back Cory Aston, who had been in last week’s initial 19, drops out of Tigers’ squad after joining Newcastle Thunder on loan.

Cas welcome back England forward Oliver Holmes who is available after recovering from a shoulder operation and is set to make his first appearance of the season. Adam Milner, who has missed two games due to a foot injury, is also added to the players on duty in the defeat at Warrington.

Former Wakefield Trinity forward Adam Walker is in contention to make his Salford debut after completing a drugs ban.

Ed Chamberlain and Tyrone McCarthy are also hoping for a call-up and Greg Burke drops out from the team which won at Catalans.

Castleford Tigers: from Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Holmes, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O’Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.

Salford Red Devils: from Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3.30pm.