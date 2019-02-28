Castleford Tigers v Hull KR: Boss Daryl Powell happy to be top of the tree

WITH BETFRED Super League’s title being decided through top-five play-offs it is how teams finish that counts, but Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is happy to be at the top of the tree one month in.

Round four began with Tigers in pole position, boasting a 100 per cent record. They play their second home game of the year tomorrow against Hull KR and Powell insisted: “Somebody said it doesn’t mean anything being top at this stage, but you are better being there than anywhere else.”

Tim Sheens.

Tigers’ superior for and against gave them the advantage over three other sides on six points at the start of the round and they already have a four-point cushion over Hull in sixth.

“I can’t see any better place to be,” Powell added. “Clearly nothing’s won at this time of year, it’s very early, but we’ve been really proud over the last few years being a consistent rugby league team that goes out and performs well most weeks.

“I think we’re showing we are going to be that again, hopefully. You have your blips here and there and you have to handle things that go against you, but ultimately we are doing a lot of things right.

“I think we got questioned a lot before we got into this season about recruitment, but we have shown we’ve got what we need. We’ve got nine players missing this week and to still be doing what we’re doing is a phenomenal effort from the boys.”

Current good form was built in the hard months before the campaign began, Powell said.

“We’ve had a lot of players who’ve had what I think are career-best pre-seasons,” he noted.

“You can see that in the shape they are, the way they are moving, how fit they are and how big some of the boys are.

“Physically we’re a pretty big team. I think individually we’ve got some players playing right at the top of their game right from the off.”

Cory Aston.

Powell reckons Tigers will need to continue that tonight. He warned: “Hull KR throw a lot at you, they’re a tricky team.

“Tim [Sheens, Rovers’ coach] has always been a set-piece specialist, he likes to throw different things at teams.

“There’s a lot of intricate plays that can cause you trouble, so we’ve got to be mindful of that and we’ve had a look at that.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves and work on where we think maybe there may be some weaknesses within their armour, just get after it and go and play well.

“I think it will be a tough game, they’ve added some good players to their squad and will be a challenge for us.”

There will be at least one debutant in Tigers’ side with scrum-half Cory Aston, hooker Jacques O’Neill and second-row Lewis Peachey all included in the initial squad. Adam Milner (foot injury) drops out, but may only be sidelined for one game.

Tigers captain Michael Shenton, whose contract was due to expire this autumn, has signed a new deal until the end of 2021.

Castleford Tigers: from Aston, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Millington, Minikin, Moors, O’Neill, Peachey, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Truerman, Watts.

Hull KR: from Hall, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Greenwood, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Jewitt, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Dagger.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.