Castleford Tigers: Stop-start opening to season could yet work in coach Powell’s favour

A SECOND blank weekend just a month into the season is “not ideal”, Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell admits.

Tigers were due to visit Hull KR in Betfred Super League round four last night, but the game was postponed yesterday morning.

On-the-mend Cas winger, Greg Eden. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

They were also without a game two weeks ago, due to the World Club Challenge, and Powell said: “It’s just a stuttering start to the season.

“We are trying to get in a flow and it’s hard to do that with a week off for the World Club, play a game and then another week off.

“It’s not ideal, but there’s not a lot we can do. We’ve got Salford at home next week and we’ve got to look forward to that.”

Powell had no complaints about the decision to call the game off. With poor weather forecast for this weekend, Rovers have decided not to try again tomorrow or on Sunday and a new date will be agreed next week.

Castleford's Joe Wardle. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It’s pretty cold,” Powell said. “There’s a blanket of snow and I’ve been involved in games when the temperature drops markedly and it becomes a ridiculous atmosphere and makes a big difference to the quality of the play.

“It was a pretty smart decision, for players and spectators.”

The delay means injured duo Greg Eden and Joe Wardle, who are likely to be sidelined for a month, will miss one less game, but Powell stressed: “I would rather have played it to have a flow to our season, but we’ll have to get that from here on in.”

A Rovers spokesman said: “Although the pitch has been protected throughout the week, there were concerns regarding player welfare with temperatures predicted to reach minus-six with an additional wind-chill factor, whilst it was felt that the pathways in and around KCOM Craven Park, car parking facilities and journeys to and from the stadium posed a risk to home and away supporters.”