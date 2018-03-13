Castleford Tigers: Sky’s the limit for the Tigers says Wells

NEW DIRECTOR of rugby Jon Wells is predicting a bright future for Castleford Tigers.

The former Castleford, Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos winger’s appointment was announced yesterday on a dramatic day which also saw Steve Gill confirm he is stepping down as Tigers’ chief executive.

Wells, who will continue his work as a pundit for Sky Sports, described Tigers as “an improving, progressive club with the potential now to establish itself as one of the top clubs in Super League for years to come”.

He said: “To be asked to help contribute in setting that agenda is both flattering and tremendously exciting. It’s a really good time to be coming back to the Tigers; great coaching staff, a brilliant and growing fan base and talented and dedicated players that really do deserve to be competing in and winning the biggest matches in our sport. My job is to help provide the environment in which they can do just that.”

Meanwhile, Gill will leave his role on May 31, but is remaining as a director. He announced his decision in a letter to fans. That gave no reason for relinquishing his role, but speaking to Radio Leeds, Gill said he felt he had “lost his sparkle”.

He insisted there had been no falling out and said he was “proud of what we’ve achieved as a group” during his five years in the post.

Outgoing Tigers chief executive Steve Gill.

Commercial director Mark Grattan will now become managing director. Tigers chairman Ian Fulton said: “The past five years have really tested us as a club and as a group, but I believe we are all stronger for confronting these issues. Throughout all these events, when tough decisions had to be made, Steve has always showed honesty and integrity.”

