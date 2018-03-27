Castleford Tigers: Powell says Tigers can cope with the busy period

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ squad is strong – and healthy – enough to handle the Easter fixture pile-up, coach Daryl Powell insists.

Tigers visit Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, play host to Warrington Wolves four days later and are away to Huddersfield Giants the following Sunday.

It is a tough period for every club, but Powell says he has the ability to rotate his squad if necessary.

“We are all right,” he said.

“We have a couple of boys coming back in this week – obviously Oli Holmes comes back in [after suspension] and Shenny [captain Michael Shenton, who missed last Friday’s win over Leeds Rhinos due to a back injury] hopefully will be back.

“I’m not sure about Joe Wardle [who has a hamstring injury] yet, but on Monday Liam Watts is available after his ban so we will have some opportunities.”

Gadwin Springer has yet to play for Tigers this year due to injury, but is now available for selection and Powell said he will need to make a decision on whether to recall Mitch Clark from his loan at Featherstone Rovers.

“We are in a good spot,” he insisted.

“We’ll be okay – we’ve got two tough games so we’re going to need to go well.”

Wakefield are on a two-game losing run, but Powell described them as “one of the most dangerous teams in the competition”.

He said: “They are moving the ball really fluently, their half-backs are playing well, they have a massive pack and the outside-backs are excellent.

“Bill Tupou’s playing really well in the centres and both wingers are great. They are a very good side, they have threat across the park and will be a real challenge for us.”