Castleford Tigers: In-form flyer Eden’s looking for a four-star finish

IN-FORM WINGER Greg Eden says Castleford Tigers’ next four games are all about gaining “momentum” for the big matches at the end of the year.

Eden reckons the process of preparing for the play-offs begins away to Hull tonight and he stressed: “We need to start getting some momentum towards the semi-finals.”

Greg Eden in full flight. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Tigers will be confirmed in the top four if they avoid defeat this evening and Eden, who has scored eight tries in his last four appearances, said: “We are still trying to pinch second spot. We need to stay switched on and try and fight for that. With getting a few players back – Benny Roberts and Galey [Luke Gale] – things are starting to come together a bit now.

“If we can get a bit of momentum at the right time, a bit like Leeds did last year, it could work in our favour. That’s what we are trying to do.”

Sealing a top-four spot is a “great achievement” in itself, Eden believes.

He added: “I think as a team we’ve done a tremendous job all year to stay up in third or second with the amount of injuries we’ve had.

Jake Webster

“It shows the depth of the squad and now we’re getting quite a few players back it’s going to be healthy competition for places and it’s going to drive everyone on that bit more.”

Hull have lost their last seven games including a record 80-10 thrashing at Warrington Wolves last week, but according to Eden that makes them more dangerous.

He warned: “We can expect a big turnaround from them and we have to be ready for it.

“We know it’s not going to be easy, but we just need to try and push on and hopefully get that top-four spot and we’ll go from there.”

Will Maher. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Tigers coach Daryl Powell will select from the players on duty last week, plus Will Maher and Jake Webster. Hull are without the injured Mickey Paea. Brad Fash, Hakim Miloudi and Cameron Scott are added to the other 16 humbled at Warrington.

Hull: from Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Harris, Bienek

Castleford Tigers: from Clare, Clark, Eden, Gale, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven).

Kick-off: Today, 7.45pm.