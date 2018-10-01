Castleford Tigers: Hooker McShane rakes up full set of end-of-year club awards

Have your say

HOOKER PAUL McShane won four trophies at Castleford Tigers’ 2018 awards.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity man was named player of the year and also won the players’, fans’ and directors’ honours, completing a clean sweep of all the awards he was eligible for.

Nineteen-year-old stand-off Jake Trueman was player of the year runner-up and named young player of the year.

Trueman suffered a hand injury in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens, but Tigers are hopeful he will be available for the Betfred Super League semi-final away to Wigan Warriors in three days’ time.

Prop Grant Millington was third in the player of the year selection.

Tara Stanley was named player of the year for Tigers’ women’s team, who face Leeds Rhinos in a play-offs semi-final on Sunday.

Georgia Roche scooped the players’ player award and Georgie Hetherington took the heart of a tiger trophy.

Lewis Carr was named academy players’ player of the year and most improved player.

Lewis Peachey collected the Shooting Star award and Joe Summers was coaches’ player of the year.

Castleford Tigers award winners: Player of the Year - first Paul McShane, second Jake Trueman, third Grant Millington; directors’ player of the year, players’ player of the year, fans’ player of the year - all Paul McShane; young player of the year - Jake Trueman.

2018 Castleford Tigers Women’s award winners: Russ Guy Heart of a Tiger Award – Georgie Hetherington; coaches’ player of the year – Georgia Roche; player of the Year – Tara Stanley.

2018 Castleford Tigers under-19s award winners: Shooting Star – Lewis Peachey; most improved player – Lewis Carr; coaches player of the year – Joe Summers; players’ player of Year – Lewis Carr.