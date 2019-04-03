Castleford Tigers: Forward Smith returns ‘home’ after joining Tigers

JOINING CASTLEFORD Tigers has brought Daniel Smith home.

The 26-year-old forward has signed until the end of 2020 after being released from the final year of his contract at Huddersfield Giants.

He began his career in Leeds Rhinos’ academy, had a spell with Wakefield Trinity – after a year in Australia – and was on loan at Featherstone Rovers before moving to Tigers where he is a former season ticket holder.

“It is my home town club so hopefully I can finish [his career] here,” said the Pontefract-born prop. “There was a bit of interest from Cas in the past, but I always went elsewhere and it never came about.

“I am here now and I can’t wait to get started. I live here so it’s all good, there were a couple of other options, but I didn’t want to look away from here.

“I wanted to get a deal done here and thankfully it has been and it has all worked out for me.”

Smith has trained with Tigers twice and is available for Friday’s visit of Wigan Warriors.

His time with Rovers means he is match fit and he said: “I am ready to go.

“I have played big minutes every week for Featherstone; I know the Championship’s a step down, but I am pretty good with match fitness anyway.

“Wigan are a massive team and a tough team, it is always a tough challenge playing them and if I get the chance hopefully I can play well.

“I like playing how Cas play, their style. I am pretty good with ball in hand and I am hoping I can show that.

“They’ve got very good forwards and it’s a hard team to get into.

“They have a lot of experience in the pack and hopefully I can learn a lot off the senior players here and it’s only going to benefit me.”

Smith had been in good form for Rovers, but believes they are in safe hands.

“I went to Featherstone at the start of the year just to get a bit of game time and ended up playing five or six weeks there,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my time, Ryan Carr is a good coach and they have got a good team together.

“They should do well in the Championship.”