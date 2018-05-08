Castleford Tigers’ display at Hull FC ‘bodes well’ for Challenge Cup

A FOURTH defeat of the season knocked Castleford Tigers out of Betfred Super League’s top-four, but forward Adam Milner insists they can take positives into Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie at home to St Helens.

“We had players out at the start of the game and we only had two subs in the second half, but we showed a lot of grit,” Milner said of the 36-12 loss at Hull.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game. It was disappointing to go away without the two points, but we have got a lot of positives to take out of it.”

May could be a crucial month for Tigers who play host to St Helens twice, in Cup and league and also face Leeds Rhinos in a Grand Final rematch at the Magic Weekend.

Milner feels switching their attention to the Cup will be good for Castleford.

“It is a new competition this week, the Challenge Cup and we are probably playing the best team at the minute,” he said.

Calum Turner scores against Hull FC.

“We have got to take the positives [from last weekend], look at the negatives and build for Saturday.

“It is a one-off game, knock-out and anything can happen.

“The boys will dust themselves off and get ready for it.”

After a relatively injury-free run last year, Tigers’ squad strength is being tested.

Man of Steel Luke Gale is facing a three-month layoff with a fractured kneecap and Ben Roberts, Greg Eden, Jake Webster, Nathan Massey and James Clare were also missing against Hull.

Jake Trueman (jaw) and Grant Millington (head) were hurt in the first half at KCOM Stadium, but Milner insisted the injury crisis will not derail Tigers’ season.

“We have been in this situation before,” he stated. “In 2016 we were worse off than this, we were down to the bare bones - we only had 13 or 14 players training.

“We know what it’s all about and how to get through the tough period we’re facing.

“The boys will have to show a tough attitude, but I am sure they’ll do that.”

Gale’s injury has forced a reshuffle with Paul McShane switching to half-back and Milner taking over at hooker, his specialist position before he moved into the back-row.

“I am not used to it, my body will be sore,” he said of the aftermath of the game three days ago.

“But I am used to the position, it’s not like I’ve never played there before.

“My body might not be used to it now, but I am just doing a job for the team.

“I will do the best job I’ve can and we’ve also got Paul McShane who fitted in there a bit [against Hull].”