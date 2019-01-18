Castleford Tigers’ chief Jon Wells intrigued by ‘rebuilt’ Leeds Rhinos’ policy change

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ director of rugby Jon Wells is as keen to see opponents Leeds Rhinos in action this weekend as he is his own side.

Rhinos are expected to unveil marquee signings Konrad Hurrell and Trent Merrin when Tigers visit Emerald Headingley on Sunday for Kallum Watkins’ testimonial game. The Leeds duo are among a host of big-name signings from abroad who are set to light up Betfred Super League this year.

Kevin Sinfield.

Wells, who also works as a pundit on Sky television’s coverage of the competition, reckons the influx of imports will raise standards across the board and admitted to being fascinated by Rhinos’ change of policy after years of stability and promoting from within.

“There’s some big clubs have really put their money where their mouth is,” Wells said.

“I’m intrigued by Leeds. Lord knows what discussions [director of rugby] Kevin Sinfield and [chief executive] Gary Hetherington have been having because, from what I can gather from the outside looking in, it looks as about at odds with Gary’s philosophy as it’s possible to be.”

By contrast, Jordan Rankin, signed in a swap deal which took Joe Wardle back to Huddersfield Giants, is Tigers’ only recruit.

There’s some big clubs have really put their money where their mouth is, Jon Wells

Tigers have also been granted salary cap dispensation to replace Luke Gale who has suffered a long-term Achilles injury.

“We’ve raised a lot of eyebrows about the lack of signings and transfer movement at the Tigers,” Wells admitted.

“My answer to that would be that those other clubs needed to spend money.

“Leeds, in particular, needed to rebuild their club from the ground up.

“We’re a club that’s come from a lower base and is building steadily and resolutely – and I think we have a very good squad here.”