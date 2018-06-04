Castleford Tigers: Centre Storey targeting first-team place after signing new contract

ACADEMY CENTRE Robbie Storey has set his sights on Betfred Super League after signing a two-year full-time contract with Castleford Tigers.

The 18-year-old former West Hull player joined Tigers from City of Hull Academy in August, 2017 and represented England at youth level last year. “I am absolutely over the moon to be stepping up into the first team,” he said of his new deal.

“Coming over here from Hull it was obviously a new environment for me, but I settled in here straight away and I’m so pleased to be going full-time and hopefully getting some Super League games this year or next.”

Storey added: “Everyone here has made me feel so welcome from day one and I’m really looking forward to working more with players like Jake Webster and Michael Shenton who are so experienced in my position and have already been so helpful in my development.

“I can’t thank the coaches here at Castleford enough for the guidance they’ve given me so far in my career.”

Tigers’ academy head coach Tony Smith believes Storey has the potential to play at the top level. He said: “Robbie’s reward of a full-time contact is on the back of two seasons of impressive performances at under-19s level.

“His challenge now is to continue working hard in all aspects of his game – which he will no doubt do – and improve as a result of being in the first team environment.”