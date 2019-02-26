Castleford Tigers: Boss Powell happy with how leaders have coped

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are top of Betfred Super League and boss Daryl Powell isn’t hiding his delight at their winning start to the Betfred Super League season.

Despite a mounting injury list Tigers have won their opening three games, home to Catalans Dragons and at Hull and London Broncos, to occupy pole position ahead of Warrington Wolves, St Helens and Salford Red Devils on points difference.

“I am definitely happy,” Powell said. “It is good for us to get a decent start, especially with so many injuries.

“We’ve got eight players injured, but we’ve been strong defensively and good with the ball as well.

“In both sides of the game we’ve had a bit of an edge about us, which is great.

“We’ve got a lot of players playing well and our best players are right on top of their game.

“We are putting teams under pressure and holding teams out.”

Tigers won 40-6 at London last weekend and Powell was happy with all aspects of his team’s performance.

“There’s stiffer challenges to come, but London throw a lot at you,” he remarked.

“They are dangerous, they put you under pressure, but we spoke about being professional and to go there and deliver pretty much what we spoke about was good.”

Tigers travelled to London by train before meeting the team bus – which had carried kit and equipment south – at King’s Cross Station for the final leg of the journey to Ealing.

They returned to Yorkshire by coach after the game and Powell said: “It was a good trip down, going on the train worked for us.

“It’s easier for players to get up and move about and there’s a bit more leg room.

“It was a good way of doing it and we’d definitely do it again.”

Powell is awaiting the results of a scan on the foot injury Adam Milner suffered at London.

He does not expect Alex Foster (groin) or Ben Roberts (hamstring) to be available for Friday’s visit of Hull KR after both joined the casualty list ahead of the game in the capital.