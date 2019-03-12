Castleford Tigers ace signs extended contract

Forward Nathan Massey has agreed a new deal keeping him at Castleford Tigers until the end of 2021.

Massey’s previous deal had been due to expire this autumn.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut in 2007, told the club’s website: “I’m over the moon to get the contract sorted and over the line early in the season and I’m happy the club wanted to retain me.

“I never wanted to go anywhere else. I’m almost like a piece of furniture now, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I joined the club when I was 15 in 2005 and made my debut in 2007 so I’ve been here a long time, but it’s nice to see the club going from strength to strength.”

Tigers coach, Daryl Powell said Massey has “started the season off exceptionally well”.

He said: “He’s one of the players who have had a stand out pre-season.

“He was in the last year of his deal and had a point to prove this year and that has shone through in the way he’s played this season.

“He came through the Castleford system here and it took him a lot of years to get in the first team, but I think that he is playing his best rugby now.

“He’s really stable with his home life at the moment and you can see on his face that he is just happy at the moment.”