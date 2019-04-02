Castleford Tigers ace banned for three games

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane has been banned for three matches following an incident in last week’s defeat by Leeds Rhinos

McShane admitted use of a forearm/elbow on opponent Richie Myler, but challenged the grading of the offence when he appeared before the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

The panel upheld the D grading, which could have led to a suspension of five matches, but gave McShane credit for his previous good record, the fact no injury was caused and that he showed immediate remorse by checking on Myler following the clash.

McShane will miss Friday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, the following week’s game at Huddersfield Giants and the Easter derby at home to his previous club Wakefield Trinity.

McShane played at scrum-half against Leeds. Tigers are also without half-backs Luke Gale, Jamie Ellis and Jordan Rankin due to injury.