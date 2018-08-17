Castleford Tigers 28 Warrington 18: McShane inspires Tigers to victory over Wolves

A 28-18 HOME win over Warrington Wolves got Castleford Tigers off the mark in the Betfred Super-8s and lifted them to third in the table.

Tigers dominated the first half to lead 16-0 at the break, but Warrington cut the gap to four points early in the second period.

Greg Eden dives over the line to score Castleford's third try against Warrington. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Inspired by hooker Paul McShane, Tigers regained control in the final quarter, but the winning margin was not as convincing as it might have been.

Winger James Clare marked his 100th career appearance with the opening try after eight minutes.

Peter Mata’utia returned from injury to make his home debut following his recent move from Leigh and the full-back provided a long pass which gave Clare a walk-in after Jake Trueman, Grant Millington – back after injury – and Jamie Ellis had also handled.

Ellis was off target with his conversion attempt from the touchline, but booted a straight-forward penalty soon afterwards when Nathan Massey was tackled high by Mike Cooper.

Paul McShane.

Tyrone Roberts made a good tackle to prevent Greg Eden scoring, but Castleford – without injured duo Jesse Sene-Lefao and Adam Milner – doubled their lead 12 minutes before the interval.

Paul McShane dabbed a grubber kick over the line on the last tackle and Junior Moors, who had just come off the bench, reacted quickly to run through and touch down.

On the final play of the half Kevin Brown lobbed a pass towards Warrington’s right-flank, which was intercepted by Eden.

He made heavy work of his dash to the line, diving over one-handed for a touchdown which was confirmed by video official Ben Thaler after referee Gareth Hewer had signalled a try.

There was no conversion, but Tigers seemed to be in complete command.

But they started the second half slowly and their comfortable advantage became a nervous one within eight minutes of the re-start.

Warrington got points on the board five minutes into the second half when Kevin Brown chipped a kick over the line and Stefan Ratchford gathered to score. Three minutes later Castleford’s line was breached again, Bryson Goodwin going through a big gap from Brown’s pass and Ratchford adding his second goal.

Eden missed an opportunity to add his second try when he put a foot in touch and spilled the ball over the line, but the winger did better on the hour.

McShane sliced a kick to the left wing which Eden caught well before easily evading Ben Pomeroy for a crucial try which Ellis improved from the touchline.

Seven minutes after that Castleford made the game safe with high-quality try. Millington, McShane and Trueman handled as the ball was moved from right to left, then captain Michael Shenton brought it back the other way before popping out a pass to Mike McMeeken who stormed through a huge gap. Ellis added the extras.

Warrington scored a late consolation try through Ratchford, which Dec Patton converted.

Castleford Tigers: Mata’utia, Clare, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Ellis, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Millington, Wardle, McMeeken, Massey. Subs Moors, Holmes, Clark, Turner.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford, Lineham, T King, Goodwin, M Brown, K Brown, Roberts, Hill, Clark, Cooper, Thompson, Hughes, G King. Subs Philbin, Akauola, Patton, Pomeroy.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven).

Attendance: 7,142.