Captain Michael Shenton signs new Castleford Tigers contract

Castleford Tigers skipper Michael Shenton has penned a new deal which will keep him at the club until the end of 2021.

Two more years have been added the 32-year-old centre’s previous deal which was due to expire this autumn.

Shenton recently made his 300th appearance for Tigers and is two tries away from 150 for the club.

“This is the only club for me now,” Shenton told the club’s website.

“To see how the club has grown and to be a part of that has been one of the highlights and achievements of my career, watching us transform into a team that’s challenging and with the standards we’ve set.

“The people that do come into the club from the outside are now impressed by what we do here.

“I’m pleased to be staying for another couple of years and I’m excited about the potential of this team in that time, but particularly this season.

“We’ve made a strong start to the year, but it’s down to us to continue with that now.”

Shenton is a product of Castleford’s academy and made his debut in 2004.

He played for St Helens in 2011-2012 before returning to the Jungle and being made captain ahead of the 2013 season.

Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells said: “I am delighted Michael has committed his future to the Tigers.

“He is one of the most professional and diligent athletes I have worked with in my time involved in rugby league and is one of a handful of individuals who we have built a team and a culture around here at Castleford.

“His influence on and off the field is hugely important for this club.

“Most importantly for me he is what everyone should look for in a professional athlete who occupies space in the public eye – an outstanding character.”