Castleford Tigers winger Kelsey Gentles focused on righting cup-final wrongs in Grand Final

Have your say

Winger Kelsey Gentles insists Castleford Tigers will learn from their Coral Women’s Challenge Cup final heartbreak.

READ: Leeds Rhinos were better team admits Castleford Tigers coach Lindsay Anfield

Kelsey Gentles.

Tigers suffered their first defeat of the year when they were pipped 16-10 by Leeds Rhinos at University of Bolton Stadium.

It will be back to league business on Sunday when Castleford play host to Bradford Bulls.

They lead the table by two points from St Helens with third-placed Leeds four points adrift.

Gentles admitted Rhinos – who also beat Tigers in the 2018 Cup final – were the better team on the day, but insisted Castleford will bounce back.

“It is all a learning process,” she said.

“We will go back to the drawing board and work on what went wrong.

“Hopefully we will be back in another final and we can right those wrongs.

“You go into finals thinking maybe some things will work and some things did, but others didn’t.

“There’s now a Grand Final we will look to and hopefully we will be good enough on the day if we get to that.”

The rivalry between Tigers and Rhinos is the fiercest in the women’s game.

Castleford won 27-0 at the Jungle three months ago and will get an opportunity to complete a league double when they visit Emerald Headingley on Saturday, August 17.

“I think we are pretty evenly-matched sides,” Gentles said.

“It was just a couple of Leeds players that stood up [in the final] and credit to them.

“They know how to control the game and they did that.

“We had so many chances, it was just the little one percenters, finishing them off.

“We will go back to training, work on the one percenters and, hopefully by the time the Grand Final comes, we will be good enough to finish those.”